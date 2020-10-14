Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1.5%; Cyclerion Therapeutics Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 12:13pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.01% to 28683.10 while the NASDAQ rose 0.11% to 11,876.67. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.06% to 3,514.04.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 7,859,360 cases with around 215,910 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 7,239,380 confirmed cases and 110,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 5,113,620 COVID-19 cases with 150,990 deaths. In total, there were at least 38,195,650 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,087,340 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO), up 13%, and Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV), up 14%.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate shares fell 0.8%.

Top Headline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Goldman Sachs reported quarterly earnings of $9.68 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.57 per share. The company posted sales of $10.78 billion, surpassing expectations of $9.46 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares shot up 30% to $0.595 after the company announced in vitro results showing the effect of NITRICIL against Covid-19.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) got a boost, shooting 30% to $10.81 after the company agreed to sell its CarePort Health business to WellSky for $1.35 billion.

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares were also up, gaining 33% to $23.62 after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $36 per share. AnaptysBio yesterday reported positive topline data from GALLOP Phase 2 clinical trial of imsidolimab in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares tumbled 47% to $3.76 following a couple of clinical trial updates from the company. Cyclerion said its mid-stage investigational asset olinciguat did not show adequate activity to support further internal clinical development of it as a potential treatment for sickle cell disease. Separately, the company announced positive results from a Phase 1 translational pharmacology study of IW-6463, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator being developed for CNS disorders.

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) were down 16% to $2.1901. Enzo Biochem reported fourth-quarter revenues of $19.5 million, down 6.6% year-over-year, while on a GAAP basis, the net loss narrowed from 11 cents per share to 7 cents per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) was down, falling 15% to $2.9980 The world’s biggest chain of theaters - AMC Entertainment is mulling options for respite from debt, that includes potential bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.5% to $40.81, while gold traded up 0.9% to $1,912.10.

Silver traded up 1.5% Wednesday to $24.50 while copper rose 0.2% to $3.0495.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.08%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.58%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.34%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 gained 0.12%, French CAC 40 slipped 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.49%.

Consumer prices in Spain fell 0.4% year-over-year in September after declining 0.5% in the previous month.

Economics

The Producer Price Index rose 0.4% for September, versus analysts’ expectations for a 0.2% increase.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:00 p.m. ET.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC + ANAB)

Investors Seem To Take Some Cheer From Decent Bank Earnings, But COVID-19 News Weighs
Why AnaptysBio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Goldman Sachs Tops Q3 Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2020
Looking Into AMC Entertainment Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com