P/E Ratio Insights for Goldman Sachs Group

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 10:22am   Comments
In the current session, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is trading at $211.38, after a 0.29% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 5.33%, and in the past year, by 2.38%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 15.60%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 34.45 in the Capital Markets industry, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 16.01. Shareholders might be inclined to think that they might perform worse than its industry peers. It’s also possible that the stock is undervalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

