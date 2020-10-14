Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into AMC Entertainment Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 8:44am   Comments
Share:

AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) reported Q2 sales of $18.90 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $471.60 million, resulting in a 76.25% decrease from last quarter. AMC Entertainment Hldgs collected $941.50 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $1.99 billion loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q2, AMC Entertainment Hldgs posted an ROCE of 0.3%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows AMC Entertainment Hldgs is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In AMC Entertainment Hldgs's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Insight

AMC Entertainment Hldgs reported Q2 earnings per share at $-5.44/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-4.18/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
After Regal, COVID-19 Forces AMC Theater Chain To Consider Bankruptcy: Report
Big Trouble In Little Hollywood: Buy Streaming Stocks As China Ruins The Movies
Israel, India Give Hope To Businesses Hampered By COVID-19 With 30-Second Test
'Better Than Expected': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, AllianceBernstein, Pfizer And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com