Looking Into Genesis Healthcare's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 8:42am   Comments
During Q2, Genesis Healthcare's (NYSE: GEN) reported sales totaled $956.26 million. Despite a 2902.37% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $230.58 million. Genesis Healthcare collected $1.09 billion in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $7.68 million loss.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Genesis Healthcare’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Genesis Healthcare posted an ROCE of 0.22%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Genesis Healthcare, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Insight

Genesis Healthcare reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.2/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.03/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Health Care General

