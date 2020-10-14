Market Overview

Recap: Infosys Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 7:17am
Shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.38% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $3,312,000,000 rose by 3.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,240,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,036,000,000 and $13,163,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/infosys/mediaframe/41062/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $15.81

Company's 52-week low was at $6.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.84%

Company Overview

Infosys is a global provider of consulting and IT services. The company was founded in 1981, employs more than 200,000 staff, and serves clients in over 40 countries. Infosys provides myriad services, including business process outsourcing, IT outsourcing, consulting and systems integration, among many others. The firm serves more than 20 industries ranging from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and consumer packaged retail.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

