Recap: UnitedHealth Group Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020
Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.54% year over year to $3.51, which beat the estimate of $3.09.

Revenue of $65,115,000,000 rose by 7.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $63,960,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $16.50 and $16.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 08:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.unitedhealthgroup.com/investors.html

Price Action

52-week high: $333.70

52-week low: $187.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.42%

Company Description

UnitedHealth Group is the largest private health insurance provider in the United States, offering medical benefits to nearly 50 million members across its U.S. and international businesses. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

