Recap: U.S. Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 7:17am   Comments
Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 13.91% year over year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $5,939,000,000 rose by 0.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,710,000,000.

Looking Ahead

U.S. Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

U.S. Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tkesycb3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.11

52-week low: $28.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.18%

Company Description

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is the nation's fifth- largest bank with branches in well over 20 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

 

