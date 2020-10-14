Recap: PNC Financial Services Q3 Earnings

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.31% over the past year to $3.39, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $4,281,000,000 decreased by 4.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6hjsezfk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $161.79

Company's 52-week low was at $79.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.16%

Company Overview

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.