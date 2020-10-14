Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: PNC Financial Services Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 7:18am   Comments
Share:

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) rose 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.31% over the past year to $3.39, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $4,281,000,000 decreased by 4.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 14, 2020

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6hjsezfk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $161.79

Company's 52-week low was at $79.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.16%

Company Overview

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.

 

Related Articles (PNC)

Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2020
Earnings Preview: PNC Financial Services Gr
Jim Cramer Discusses Twilio, Bank Stocks Ahead Of Q3 Earnings This Week
With The Fed On Deck, Investors Cheer FedEx Earnings, But Boeing Loses Altitude
Berkshire Hathaway Lowers Stake In Wells Fargo, A Top 10 Holding
Hedge Funds Starting To Tire Of Tech, Dumping Bank Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com