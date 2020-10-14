6 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.1% to $24.97 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced plans to sell its non-core assets. The company will sell its Christmas Tree Shops retail banner along with two other assets for a total of approximately $250 million. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 5.8% to $23.43 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $5.57 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.4% to $211.59 in after-hours trading.

