6 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2020 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.1% to $24.97 in after-hours trading.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) announced plans to sell its non-core assets. The company will sell its Christmas Tree Shops retail banner along with two other assets for a total of approximately $250 million. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 5.8% to $23.43 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $5.57 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.4% to $211.59 in after-hours trading.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) agreed to sell its CarePort Health business to WellSky for $1.35 billion. Allscripts Healthcare shares jumped 50.5% to $12.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth shares gained 0.5% to $333.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.97 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.1% to $24.75 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

