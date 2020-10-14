Earnings Scheduled For October 14, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $63.97 billion.

• U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $5.71 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.97 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.57 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion.

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.24 billion.

• Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $34.62 million.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $86.51 million.

• Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $505.75 million.

• United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $7.44 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.