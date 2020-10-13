Delta Air Lines: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) fell 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 242.24% over the past year to ($3.30), which missed the estimate of ($3.00).
Revenue of $3,062,000,000 decreased by 75.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,110,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Delta Air Lines hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Delta Air Lines hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 13, 2020
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dal/mediaframe/41019/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $62.48
52-week low: $17.51
Price action over last quarter: Up 13.67%
Company Profile
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flyer miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.