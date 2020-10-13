Market Overview

Delta Air Lines: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 8:42am   Comments
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) fell 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 242.24% over the past year to ($3.30), which missed the estimate of ($3.00).

Revenue of $3,062,000,000 decreased by 75.62% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Delta Air Lines hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Delta Air Lines hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 13, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dal/mediaframe/41019/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $62.48

52-week low: $17.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.67%

Company Profile

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flyer miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.

 

