Recap: Wipro Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.06, which were in line with the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $2,055,000,000 decreased by 4.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Wipro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Wipro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 13, 2020

Time: 09:45 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6908919&linkSecurityString=13181c06b2

Technicals

52-week high: $5.50

52-week low: $2.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.86%

Company Profile

Established in 1945, Wipro has grown to become one of the world's largest IT services vendors, providing services such as systems integration, IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and consulting, among others. The firm employs more than 170,000 staff, operates in more than 50 countries, and serves six primary business segments comprised of 27 industry verticals.

 

Earnings News

