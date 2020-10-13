Market Overview

JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 7:18am   Comments
Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.96% year over year to $2.92, which beat the estimate of $2.23.

Revenue of $29,941,000,000 declined by 0.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,290,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 13, 2020

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1378003&tp_key=fd2d963b6a

Technicals

52-week high: $141.10

Company's 52-week low was at $76.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.99%

Company Description

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

 

