AZZ: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.26% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $203,372,000 declined by 13.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $219,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

AZZ hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 13, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/425/38146

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.46

Company's 52-week low was at $19.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.75%

Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Energy and Metal Coating. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. This segment's product portfolio comprises switchgear, electrical enclosures, bus ducts, explosion proof, and other equipment and services. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the American domestic market.