5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $28.29 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.6% to $103.00 in after-hours trading.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its COVID-19 vaccine trial has been paused over a participant developing an unexplained illness. The company is also expected to release quarter earnings before the opening bell today. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.3% to $152.24 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $17.22 billion for the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.9% to $46.28 in after-hours trading.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) disclosed a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses that points to a renewed focus on the direct to consumer streaming model. The company’s CEO Chapek said theme parks are operating at a 25% capacity. Disney shares climbed 5.1% to $131.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly loss at $3.06 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 0.1% to $32.66 in after-hours trading.
