5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2020

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $28.29 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.6% to $103.00 in after-hours trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its COVID-19 vaccine trial has been paused over a participant developing an unexplained illness. The company is also expected to release quarter earnings before the opening bell today. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.3% to $152.24 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $17.22 billion for the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.9% to $46.28 in after-hours trading.

