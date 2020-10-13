Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 4:51am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $28.29 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.6% to $103.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its COVID-19 vaccine trial has been paused over a participant developing an unexplained illness. The company is also expected to release quarter earnings before the opening bell today. Johnson & Johnson shares gained 0.3% to $152.24 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $0.92 per share on revenue of $17.22 billion for the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.9% to $46.28 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) disclosed a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses that points to a renewed focus on the direct to consumer streaming model. The company’s CEO Chapek said theme parks are operating at a 25% capacity. Disney shares climbed 5.1% to $131.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly loss at $3.06 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares rose 0.1% to $32.66 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + DAL)

Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2020
SoftBank Plans To Unveil SPAC In Two Weeks
What You Need To Know This Week In Options
Big Banks Expected To Be In The Green As Spotlight Shines On Q2 Earnings From JP Morgan, Citi, And Wells Fargo
Earnings Outlook For Citigroup
Apple Event, Amazon Prime Day, JP Morgan Earnings Ahead This Week, But Stimulus Hopes Still Key
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com