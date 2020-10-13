Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 13, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 4:07am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $20.13 billion.

• JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $28.29 billion.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.02 million.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.80 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $17.22 billion.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $955.85 million.

• Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $955.96 million.

• Wipro (NYSE:WIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.06 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

