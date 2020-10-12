Market Overview

Tesla Battery Supplier LG Chem Preannounces 159% Profit Growth
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
South Korean battery supplier LG Chemicals is on track to report record quarterly results for the third quarter as the electric vehicle space shows ongoing momentum. 

What Happened: LG Chemicals, which supplies EV batteries to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), said it expects to report a third-quarter operating profit of 902.084 billion won ($785.33 million), representing a 158.7% year-over-year increase, the company revealed in a filing with the South Korean stock exchange.

This compares to the 746-billion-won consensus forecast, Reuters reported, citing Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenues climbed 8.8% year-over-year to 7.51 trillion won ($6.54 billion).

Why It's Important: LG Chem's strong results in part reflect Tesla's third-quarter delivery numbers. The U.S. EV pioneer reported record third-quarter deliveries earlier this month.

Tesla is also reportedly looking to pick up a stake in LG Chem in a bid to secure battery supplies as the demand for EVs continues to surge. 

Additionally, LG Chem may also have benefited from an increase in demand for home appliances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. They're manufactured using petrochemicals supplied by the company, the Reuters report said.

Courtesy photo. 

