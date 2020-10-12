Market Overview

A Look Into Facebook's P/E Ratio

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 11:13am   Comments
Right now, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) share price is at $269.63, after a 1.96% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 1.02%, but in the past year, increased by 42.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently under from its 52 week high by 11.50%.

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company’s current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

Facebook Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 36.24 of the Interactive Media & Services industry. Ideally, one might believe that they might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued.

There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

