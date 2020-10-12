Market Overview

ROCE Insights For AstraZeneca

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 10:23am   Comments
AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) posted Q2 earnings of $303.00 million, an increase from Q1 of 70.81%. Sales dropped to $6.28 billion, a 1.24% decrease between quarters. AstraZeneca earned $1.04 billion, and sales totaled $6.35 billion in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in AstraZeneca’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, AstraZeneca posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For AstraZeneca, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q2 Earnings Recap

AstraZeneca reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.96/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.44/share.

