A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ: JFIN) - P/E: 5.9 MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) - P/E: 3.26 Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) - P/E: 5.26 Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) - P/E: 0.79 VEON (NASDAQ: VEON) - P/E: 7.16

Jiayin Gr looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.03, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, MSG Networks experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.77 in Q3 and is now 0.97. MSG Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Otelco has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.42, which has decreased by 34.38% compared to Q1, which was 0.64. Otelco does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Phoenix New Media reported earnings per share at 0.05, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.1. Phoenix New Media does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

VEON has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.09, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.03%, which has increased by 2.03% from 9.0% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.