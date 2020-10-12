Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) - P/E: 5.08 Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) - P/E: 0.02 OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) - P/E: 2.94 Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) - P/E: 6.09 Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) - P/E: 0.05

Innoviva saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q1 to 0.69 now. Innoviva does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Jaguar Health reported earnings per share at -0.44, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.56. Jaguar Health does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OpGen has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.49, which has decreased by 13.95% compared to Q1, which was -0.43. OpGen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Brookdale Senior Living experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.09 in Q1 and is now -0.65. Brookdale Senior Living does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ocugen has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.19, which has decreased by 171.43% compared to Q1, which was -0.07. Ocugen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.