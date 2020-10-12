Market Overview

5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2020 10:16am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

  1. Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) - P/E: 9.34
  2. Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) - P/E: 9.06
  3. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) - P/E: 7.09
  4. Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) - P/E: 9.64
  5. CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) - P/E: 6.49

Urban Edge Props has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.18, which has decreased by 35.71% compared to Q1, which was 0.28. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 4.75%, which has increased by 0.69% from 4.06% last quarter.

Weingarten Realty has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.34, which has decreased by 22.73% compared to Q1, which was 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.23%, which has increased by 0.05% from last quarter’s yield of 4.18%.

Equity Commonwealth saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.08 in Q1 to 0.03 now. Equity Commonwealth does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hunt Cos Finance Trust looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.09, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 14.35%, which has increased by 2.94% from 11.41% last quarter.

CoreCivic saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.54 in Q1 to 0.56 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.5%, which has decreased by 1.16% from 11.66% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

