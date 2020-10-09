A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) - P/E: 8.67 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) - P/E: 5.44 Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) - P/E: 8.88 Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) - P/E: 5.97 BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) - P/E: 6.28

Perdoceo Education has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.41, which has decreased by 2.38% compared to Q1, which was 0.42. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ingles Markets saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.99 in Q2 to 3.1 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.81%, which has increased by 0.17% from last quarter’s yield of 1.64%.

Most recently, Mannatech reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.15. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.63%, which has increased by 0.24% from 3.39% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Adtalem Glb Education reported earnings per share at 0.58, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.81. Adtalem Glb Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

BellRing Brands has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.08, which has decreased by 27.27% compared to Q2, which was 0.11. BellRing Brands does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.