5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 9:49am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ) - P/E: 4.6
  2. FutureFuel (NYSE: FF) - P/E: 4.49
  3. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) - P/E: 6.77
  4. Kraton (NYSE: KRA) - P/E: 4.07
  5. Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC) - P/E: 9.23

Turquoise Hill Resources has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.04, which has increased by 33.33% compared to Q1, which was 0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

FutureFuel saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q1 to 0.35 now. FutureFuel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Koppers Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.27, which has increased by 170.21% compared to Q1, which was 0.47. Koppers Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Kraton experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.27 in Q1 and is now 0.3. Kraton does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Commercial Metals saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.53 in Q2 to 0.59 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.62%, which has decreased by 0.99% from 3.61% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

