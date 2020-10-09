Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2020 4:23am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary sales of $2.267 billion, which is above the $2 billion guidance midpoint. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 5% to $141.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company said it expects revenue to increase to $13.30 billion versus $12.69 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts project revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter. The company also announced plans to return around $6 billion in CARES Act funding. HCA Healthcare shares climbed 7.7% to $142.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company expects revenue to surge 104% year-over-year to $42.6 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $38.09 million. The company’s ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 also received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 12.6% to $16.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in a deal valued at over $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. AMD shares rose 0.3% to $86.78 in after-hours trading, while Xilinx shares rose 1% to $107.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + GNMK)

AMD Nears Deal To Acquire Xilinx At $30B Valuation: WSJ
Investor Movement Index Summary: September 2020
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Axalta
Todd Gordon's AMD Options Trade
Understanding Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On AMD, Salesforce And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com