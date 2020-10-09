5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary sales of $2.267 billion, which is above the $2 billion guidance midpoint. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 5% to $141.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company said it expects revenue to increase to $13.30 billion versus $12.69 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts project revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter. The company also announced plans to return around $6 billion in CARES Act funding. HCA Healthcare shares climbed 7.7% to $142.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company expects revenue to surge 104% year-over-year to $42.6 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $38.09 million. The company’s ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 also received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. GenMark Diagnostics shares climbed 12.6% to $16.10 in after-hours trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in a deal valued at over $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. AMD shares rose 0.3% to $86.78 in after-hours trading, while Xilinx shares rose 1% to $107.00 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Guidance Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga