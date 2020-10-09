5 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary sales of $2.267 billion, which is above the $2 billion guidance midpoint. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 5% to $141.51 in the after-hours trading session.

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) issued strong revenue forecast for the third quarter. The company said it expects revenue to increase to $13.30 billion versus $12.69 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts project revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter. The company also announced plans to return around $6 billion in CARES Act funding. HCA Healthcare shares climbed 7.7% to $142.00 in after-hours trading.

