Helen Of Troy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 68.30% over the past year to $3.77, which beat the estimate of $2.32.

Revenue of $530,852,000 higher by 28.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $439,890,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 08, 2020

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents-calendar%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2626914&sessionid=1&key=9DF7CAFC9AD0347327C0748F194A7A3E®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $213.30

Company's 52-week low was at $104.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.70%

Company Description

Helen Of Troy is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The healthcare/home environment segment offers blood-pressure monitors, air purifiers, humidifiers, thermometers, fans, portable heaters, and water filtration units. The personal care segment's products consist of hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, shavers, hair accessories and styling items, footbaths, and body massagers, among others. Products from all three segments are mainly sold through mass retailers and grocery stores, drugstores, warehouses, catalogs, and specialty stores in the United States.