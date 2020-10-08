5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $952.97 million before the opening bell. Domino's shares gained 1.1% to $435.60 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 16.9% year-over-year surge in sales for September. The company’s same-store sales also climbed 15.5%. Costco shares rose 1.3% to close at $363.02 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $828.40 million for the latest quarter. Acuity Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares rose 1.7% to $115.20 in after-hours trading.
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) reported strong preliminary revenue for the third quarter. The company said it sees Q3 sales of roughly $53 million. CareDx shares climbed 15.1% to $50.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $439.89 million before the opening bell. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.5% to $205.97 in after-hours trading.
