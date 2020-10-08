Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $828.40 million.
• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $952.97 million.
• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $439.89 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets