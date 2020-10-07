Resources Connection: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) moved lower by 9.28% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.67% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $147,346,000 decreased by 14.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $150,370,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 07, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wcfich8g

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.00

Company's 52-week low was at $9.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.95%

Company Overview

Resources Connection Inc provides consulting and business initiative support services primarily through its operative subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals. The company offers transformation and improvement, financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management services and support. Its clients operate in the accounting, finance, corporate governance, risk and compliance management, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, and legal and regulatory sectors.