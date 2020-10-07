Recap: EXFO Q4 Earnings

Shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) decreased 1.59% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 140.00% year over year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $70,572,000 higher by 0.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,330,000.

Guidance

EXFO hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

EXFO hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 07, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ptcfmna6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.95

52-week low: $2.00

Price action over last quarter: down 11.40%

Company Description

EXFO Inc provides technology solutions for wireless and wireline network operators across the telecom industry. The company serves the communications service providers (CSPs) and data center, cloud and webscale operators with a field test, service assurance and analytics solutions, maintenance, and management of mobile networks. It offers test and service assurance solutions for 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution wireless networks. EXFO operates across the Americas where it generates the majority of its revenues, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.