RPM International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2020 7:02am   Comments
Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) rose 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 51.58% over the past year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $1,607,000,000 rose by 9.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,490,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 07, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u9rbp9ua

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $87.80

52-week low: $42.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.50%

Company Description

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The industrial segment, which generates around half of total revenue, sells construction chemicals, roofing systems, and weatherproofing sealants. The specialty segment sells industrial equipment, colorants, exterior finishes, and edible coatings for the food and pharmaceutical industry. Products in both the industrial and specialty segments are sold directly to contractors, distributors, and industrial manufacturers within the construction industry. The consumer segment sells paints, nail care enamels, caulks, adhesives, sealants, and wood stains to home improvement retail stores. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

 

