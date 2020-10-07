5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares rose 0.8% to $84.99 in after-hours trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter. The company's sales also exceeded analysts' expectations. Levi Strauss shares jumped 10.6% to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) to have earned $0.30 per share on revenue of $869.22 million for the latest quarter. Lamb Weston will release earnings before the markets open. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.3% to $70.35 in after-hours trading.

