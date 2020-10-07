Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2020 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares rose 0.8% to $84.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported an unexpected profit for the third quarter. The company’s sales also exceeded analysts’ expectations. Levi Strauss shares jumped 10.6% to $16.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) to have earned $0.30 per share on revenue of $869.22 million for the latest quarter. Lamb Weston will release earnings before the markets open. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.3% to $70.35 in after-hours trading.

  • SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) reported a $150 million common stock offering. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares fell 4% to $49.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) reported strong preliminary sales forecast for the third quarter. Masimo said it expects Q3 product revenue of $274 million to $278 million. The company also projects full-year product revenue of$1,124 million to $1,128 million. Masimo shares gained 0.4% to $241.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

