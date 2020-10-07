Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $869.22 million.

• RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.33 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $150.37 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook

