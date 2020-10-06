Levi Strauss: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) rose 10.52% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 74.19% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $1,063,000,000 decreased by 26.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $822,240,000.

Guidance

Levi Strauss hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Levi Strauss hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 06, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=2589&seid=90

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.70

52-week low: $9.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.93%

Company Overview

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, and Asia.