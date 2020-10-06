Levi Strauss: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) rose 10.52% after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 74.19% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.22).
Revenue of $1,063,000,000 decreased by 26.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $822,240,000.
Guidance
Levi Strauss hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Levi Strauss hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Oct 06, 2020
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=2589&seid=90
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $20.70
52-week low: $9.09
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.93%
Company Overview
Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, and Asia.
