Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Levi Strauss: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 5:41pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) rose 10.52% after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 74.19% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $1,063,000,000 decreased by 26.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $822,240,000.

Guidance

Levi Strauss hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Levi Strauss hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 06, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=2589&seid=90

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $20.70

52-week low: $9.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.93%

Company Overview

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, and Asia.

 

Related Articles (LEVI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Speakers; President Trump Leaves Hospital
5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2020
Monday's Market Minute: Watching The U.S. Dollar
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2
Amazon Launches $5 A Month Try And Buy Personal Shopping Service For Men
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.