Recap: Landec Q1 Earnings

Shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) fell 10.17% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.25% year over year to ($0.11), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $135,643,000 decreased by 2.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $127,860,000.

Guidance

Landec hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 06, 2020

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=141517

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.09

Company's 52-week low was at $7.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.19%

Company Description

Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are Curation Foods segment, the Lifecore segment, and the Other. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in the US and other countries.