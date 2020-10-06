Recap: Aytu BioScience Q4 Earnings

Shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) fell 6.77% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 98.46% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $14,861,000 rose by 766.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,240,000.

Looking Ahead

Aytu BioScience hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 06, 2020

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2142/37506

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $2.99

Company's 52-week low was at $0.34

Price action over last quarter: down 14.42%

Company Profile

Aytu BioScience Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company commercializing novel products addressing patient needs. The company markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large therapeutic markets. The primary care portfolio includes Natesto, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone, ZolpiMist, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, and Tuzistra XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. The pediatric portfolio includes AcipHex Sprinkle, Cefaclor, Karbinal ER, and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor.