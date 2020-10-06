Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Royal Caribbean Cruises

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 10:05am
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) reported Q2 sales of $175.60 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $1.28 billion, resulting in a 1.83% decrease from last quarter. In Q1, Royal Caribbean Cruises brought in $2.03 billion in sales but lost $1.31 billion in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Royal Caribbean Cruises’s Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Royal Caribbean Cruises posted an ROCE of -0.13%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Royal Caribbean Cruises is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

For Royal Caribbean Cruises, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Royal Caribbean Cruises reported Q2 earnings per share at $-6.13/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-4.82/share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

