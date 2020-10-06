5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $895.38 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares slipped 0.1% to $81.35 in after-hours trading.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) raised its sales guidance for the third quarter and announced Mark Anderson as new CEO. Alteryx shares jumped 23.9% to $141.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to post a quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $822.24 million after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.1% to $14.99 in after-hours trading.

