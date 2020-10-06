Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2020 4:48am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $895.38 million before the opening bell. Paychex shares slipped 0.1% to $81.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) raised its sales guidance for the third quarter and announced Mark Anderson as new CEO. Alteryx shares jumped 23.9% to $141.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to post a quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $822.24 million after the closing bell. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.1% to $14.99 in after-hours trading.

  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) announced the acquisition of Northeast Power Systems, Inc. The company raised its Q2 sales guidance and also issued strong sales forecast for the third quarter. AMSC shares gained 1.7% to $15.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) disclosed a $20 million share buyback program. Emerald shares jumped 25% to $2.90 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

