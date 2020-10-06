Earnings Scheduled For October 6, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $895.38 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.24 million.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $822.24 million.

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $127.86 million.