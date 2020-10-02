Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Price Over Earnings Overview: PepsiCo

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 11:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Looking into the current session, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is trading at $138.44, after a 1.7% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 0.23%, but over the past year, it actually increased by 0.07%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 5.95%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company’s market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E indicates that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future, and that the company is probably undervalued. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Depending on the particular phase of a business cycle, some industries will perform better than others.

PepsiCo Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 422.25 of the Beverages industry. Ideally, one might believe that they might perform worse than its peers, but it’s also probable that the stock is undervalued.

Price to earnings ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors may not be able to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

A Look Into PepsiCo's Debt
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 150 Points; Selecta Biosciences Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 5.5%; Solid Biosciences Shares Jump
PepsiCo Beats Q3 Estimates: What Investors Need To Know
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; PepsiCo Beats Q3 Views
PepsiCo: Q3 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: P/E Ratio InsightsEarnings News Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com