5 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) announced plans to acquire the credit card business of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) for $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.3% to $199.15 in after-hours trading, while GM shares slipped 0.1% to $30.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) issued strong guidance for the quarter ended September 30th. The company said it expects preliminary revenue will be ahead of previously issued guidance of $401 million to $406 million. Twilio shares climbed 9.7% to $282.00 in the after-hours trading session.

