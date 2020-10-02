Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 4:42am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) announced plans to acquire the credit card business of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) for $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.3% to $199.15 in after-hours trading, while GM shares slipped 0.1% to $30.37 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) issued strong guidance for the quarter ended September 30th. The company said it expects preliminary revenue will be ahead of previously issued guidance of $401 million to $406 million. Twilio shares climbed 9.7% to $282.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SGH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company announced it expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.65 to $0.75 on sales of $280 million to $300 million. Smart Global shares dropped 4.6% to $27.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) disclosed that its stockholders approved a merger agreement with Chinook Therapeutics. The company also announced a one-for-five reverse stock split effective October 2, 2020. Aduro BioTech shares climbed 4.2% to $2.98 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

