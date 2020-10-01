Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why STMicroelectronics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2020 11:01am   Comments
Share:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter preliminary sales of $2.67 billion, versus the $2.47 billion estimate.

A merger between Italian firm SGS Microelettronica and the nonmilitary business of Thomson Semiconductors in France formed STMicroelectronics in 1987. STMicro is a leader in a variety of semiconductor products, including analog chips, discrete power semiconductors, microcontrollers, and sensors. STMicro is an especially prominent chip supplier into the industrial and automotive industries.

STMicroelectronics shares traded up 7.43% to $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.30 and a 52-week low of $14.67.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
17 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Analyzing STMicroelectronics's Unusual Options Activity
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Slack And STMicroelectronics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com