Recap: Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 17% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.06% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $2,688,000,000 decreased by 1.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,600,000,000.

Outlook

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 01, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29e27crx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.79

52-week low: $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.37%

Company Overview

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,500 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the firm operates 262 Cost Plus stores, 127 Buybuy Baby stores, 81 Christmas Tree Shops and And That Stores (gifts/housewares), 53 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care), and linens/textile wholesaler Linen Holdings. It is in the process of divesting online retailer Personalizationmall.com (which was supposed to be to be completed in March but has been postponed) and has recently sold the One Kings Lane business.