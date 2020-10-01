Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2020 7:09am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 17% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.06% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $2,688,000,000 decreased by 1.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,600,000,000.

Outlook

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Oct 01, 2020

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29e27crx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.79

52-week low: $3.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 85.37%

Company Overview

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,500 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 955 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the firm operates 262 Cost Plus stores, 127 Buybuy Baby stores, 81 Christmas Tree Shops and And That Stores (gifts/housewares), 53 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care), and linens/textile wholesaler Linen Holdings. It is in the process of divesting online retailer Personalizationmall.com (which was supposed to be to be completed in March but has been postponed) and has recently sold the One Kings Lane business.

 

Related Articles (BBBY)

Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2020
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix And Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Preview
This Week's Key Earnings Reports
The Week Ahead In Options: Expected Moves, Earnings
Closing A Light Earnings Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com