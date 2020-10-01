PepsiCo: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) moved higher by 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.41% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $18,091,000,000 up by 5.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,230,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.50 and $5.50.

Details Of The Call

Date: Oct 01, 2020

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.pepsico.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $147.20

52-week low: $101.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.52%

Company Profile

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into four primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting over 60% of consolidated revenue.